Forest Minister directs officials to take steps to prevent crowding of trekkers at Kumaraparvata Peak

January 28, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Taking note of many videos on social media about the surge of trekkers to the popular trekking spot Kumaraparvata Peak, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed forest officials to take steps to control the number of trekkers and ensure there is no harm to the forest and environment en route.

In a statement, Mr. Khandre said the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Madikeri, has been asked to visit the spot and check the veracity of the videos that showed water bottles and other waste being dumped along the trekking route. “I have asked him to check the veracity of the footage and also take steps to prevent crowding. To save forest, restrictions will be placed for trekking,” the Minister said.

According to reports reaching here, there has been a surge in the number of trekkers following the long weekend starting from January 26. The increase in the number of trekkers this weekend is also due to reports about the Forest Department closing trekking routes in the next few days because of the sunny climate, which will see more instances of forest fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said the trekking route to Kumaraparvata is manned by forest personnel from Madikeri Forest Division. “To prevent a surge of trekkers, the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests has given direction to Madikeri Forest officers to have an online booking of trekking slots,” Mr. Mariyappa said.

Meanwhile, environment activist Dinesh Holla expressed concern over an increase in the number of trekkers to Kumaraparvata and other peaks namely Mullayyanagiri, Yettinabhuja, Devaramane, Kudremukh and Hirimariguppe (which is now popularly called Netravati peak). These trekkers are not nature lovers and many of them discard plastic bottles, plastic bags, other plastic materials, and beer bottles in this eco-sensitive Shola forest area. The waste not only harms wild animals but also damages forests. There is a lot of pressure on the Forest Department to open up unexplored peaks namely Tirimarigubbe, Soojigallu or Soojigudda, and Bangarabailge in Kudremukh National Park area, he said.

Another activist Shashidhar Shetty said the Forest Department should drastically cut down the number of trekkers and give permission for trekking to only those who carry out research work on the Western Ghats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.