GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Minister directs officials to take steps to prevent crowding of trekkers at Kumaraparvata Peak

Eshwar Khandre asks forest officials to visit the spot as videos on social media show water bottles and other waste being dumped along the trekking route

January 28, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A group of trekkers assembled at the Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumaraparvata peak, on Friday, January 26.

A group of trekkers assembled at the Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumaraparvata peak, on Friday, January 26. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Taking note of many videos on social media about the surge of trekkers to the popular trekking spot Kumaraparvata Peak, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed forest officials to take steps to control the number of trekkers and ensure there is no harm to the forest and environment en route.

In a statement, Mr. Khandre said the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Madikeri, has been asked to visit the spot and check the veracity of the videos that showed water bottles and other waste being dumped along the trekking route. “I have asked him to check the veracity of the footage and also take steps to prevent crowding. To save forest, restrictions will be placed for trekking,” the Minister said.

According to reports reaching here, there has been a surge in the number of trekkers following the long weekend starting from January 26. The increase in the number of trekkers this weekend is also due to reports about the Forest Department closing trekking routes in the next few days because of the sunny climate, which will see more instances of forest fire.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said the trekking route to Kumaraparvata is manned by forest personnel from Madikeri Forest Division. “To prevent a surge of trekkers, the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests has given direction to Madikeri Forest officers to have an online booking of trekking slots,” Mr. Mariyappa said.

Meanwhile, environment activist Dinesh Holla expressed concern over an increase in the number of trekkers to Kumaraparvata and other peaks namely Mullayyanagiri, Yettinabhuja, Devaramane, Kudremukh and Hirimariguppe (which is now popularly called Netravati peak). These trekkers are not nature lovers and many of them discard plastic bottles, plastic bags, other plastic materials, and beer bottles in this eco-sensitive Shola forest area. The waste not only harms wild animals but also damages forests. There is a lot of pressure on the Forest Department to open up unexplored peaks namely Tirimarigubbe, Soojigallu or Soojigudda, and Bangarabailge in Kudremukh National Park area, he said.

Another activist Shashidhar Shetty said the Forest Department should drastically cut down the number of trekkers and give permission for trekking to only those who carry out research work on the Western Ghats.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.