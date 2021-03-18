‘Forest Dept., farmers should work in unison to protect medicinal plants’

Alva’s Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital organises Alva’s Vanasiri for Forest Department personnel

Alva’s Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday organised Alva’s Vanasiri, an orientation programme for frontline Forest Department personnel on medicinal plants in association with Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority (KSMPA) of Bengaluru, in Moodbidri.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Executive Officer of KSMPA G.A. Sudarshan, who inaugurated the programme, said that the gap between Forest Department and farmers should be bridged by exchanging knowledge on traditional medicinal plants to preserve them. He urged everyone to know the importance of such plants.

Presiding over the inaugural, Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Mohan Alva said that agricultural universities, Ayurveda colleges and NGOs should join hands with the government to help conserving medicinal plants. “At times, corporate companies make crores of rupees profit using these wealthy plants due to lack of knowledge among the locals,” he said.

Lack of information

Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) Fellow K.H. Vinaya Kumar said that the role of farmers, the Forest Department and manufacturers was pivotal in cultivating and managing medicinal plants. “We have to think of alternative ways to cultivate medicinal plants in India as the seed propagation is the only way out right now,” he said. Lack of information in sustainable harvest, research and marketing, inadequate information on international demand and supply were affecting plant cultivation in India.

Speaking on opportunities and challenges, Medicinal Plant Consultant from Bengaluru M.J. Prabhu said that although the demand for medicinal plants increased by 50% according to All India Trade Survey Prioritised Medicinal Plants, the availability of such plants has fallen to 26%. He said that the slow growth rate of medicinal plants, illegal trade, non-traceability of resources were some of the challenges to overcome.

Environmentalist Dinesh Holla said that the life of tribal people, particularly on the Western Ghats, should remain unaffected to preserve medicinal plants.

Alva’s Ayurveda Medical College professor Subrahmanya Padyana identified important medicinal plant species and their uses.