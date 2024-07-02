GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department will introduce online booking for all identified trekking circuits in Karnataka, says Eshwar Khandre

Bookings can be made through a single website for all the circuits thereby providing multiple options to trekkers, says the Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology B. Eshwar Khandre at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday, July 2.

Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology B. Eshwar Khandre at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday, July 2. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday, July 2, said the department will introduce online booking for all the identified trekking circuits in the State shortly.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Khandre recalled the mad rush witnessed at the Kumara Parvatha trekking circuit on January 26, the Republic Day, near Kukke Subrahmanya. He said the trekking activities that were stopped following the Kumara Parvatha incident would resume from August.

The Minister said entry to any trekking circuit was denied during the monsoon for various reasons. The reasons include unsafe conditions during the rainy season, preventing damage to the flora that germinate during the season etc. Therefore, trekking would be permitted from August, he said.

Single website

Mr. Khandre said the tourism wing of the department was managing various trekking circuits in the State. Online booking was available for Kudremukh, Netravathi, Kodachadri, Kurinjal, Gangadikal, and Narasimha Parvatha peaks.

Online booking however was not available for circuits including Ettina Bhuja. As such, the department would bring all trekking circuits under one website and make provisions for online booking. Online booking through a single website would enable trekking enthusiasts to look for another circuit if they do not get a booking in one particular circuit, Mr. Khandre said.

The Minister noted that some tour operators were creating undue interest among the youth about trekking circuits as a result of which heavy rush was being witnessed during weekends. This also leads to the accumulation of plastic trash and damage to the environment. Some stringent measures were required to be taken to protect the environment and ecology.

Therefore, the department has decided to limit the number of trekkers for a particular circuit based on its length, availability of guides, and other basic amenities. Technology would be deployed to ensure the number of trekkers would not exceed the prescribed limit for any reason. If the department receives complaints about presence of excess trekkers in any circuit, it would conduct a third party inspection.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.