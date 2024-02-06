Forest Department will hire private helicopters to put out forest fires if necessary, says Eshwar Khandre

February 06, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Ruling out the Forest Department buying helicopters to put out forest fires, Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre said on Tuesday in Mangaluru that the department will instead hire private helicopters for the purpose, if needed.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the department’s work in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Mr. Khandre said the department will use helicopters and all other mechanisms to put out forest fires.

“There is no need to procure separate helicopters. We can hire private ones for the purpose, if needed,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a shortfall of rain and the prevailing warm climate, there are more chances of forest fires. The forest personnel are vigilant and measures are being taken to prevent fires, he said.

Online booking

Mr. Khandre said the department will shortly come out with a system of online booking for trekking slots for Kumaraparvata Peak and other trekking areas in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State. The slots will be booked as per the carrying capacity of the trekking route. There will be no deviation from this system, he said.

On the demand by nature activists to restrict trekkers from some of the routes in the eco-sensitive Western Ghats, Mr. Khandre said it is difficult to restrict nature lovers. “But measures will be in place to ensure trekking does not harm to the ecology,” he said. A scheme will be prepared for comprehensive development of new trekking routes in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts. Action will be taken to stop the disposal of plastic waste along the trekking routes, he said.

CRZ violations

The Minister said he has directed officials to prepare a list of buildings that have come up in violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone norms along the coast and take necessary legal action to remove those structures.

While assuring of protecting forest dwellers who are cultivating less than three acres of forest land, Mr. Khandre said people who are cultivating more land in the forest areas and those living in reserve forest area will be evacuated. The department will not allow any illegal resorts or homestays to operate near the forest.

He said a joint survey by the Forest and the Revenue departments to clearly earmark forest and revenue lands was presently under way in Kolar, Chickballapur, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts. He is reviewing progress of the survey work every fortnight, the Minister added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.