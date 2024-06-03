GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department urges organisations to take up sapling plantation in a big way

Published - June 03, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakanananda, Range Forest Officer Rajesh Baligar and others at the 100 saplings plantation for three wards campaign of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, Jeppu, on Sunday, June 2, at Gujjarkere in Mangaluru. Volunteers also took up a cleaning drive of Gujjarkere on the occasion.  | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangaluru Range Forest Officer Rajesh Baligar on Sunday, urged voluntary organisations in the city to take up tree sapling plantation to rejuvenate the green cover and promised all help from the Forest Department.

He was speaking after planting saplings along with Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda at a programme organised by Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, Jeppu, at Gujjarkere. Appreciating the gesture of the Trust, Mr. Baligar felt that more such organisations should come forward to take up the initiative.

The Trust has plans to plant 100 saplings in the three wards of Mangaluru City Corporation, namely, Jeppu, Bolara and Hoige Bazar under the guidance of green activist Madhav Ullal. It would also nurture the planted saplings, said Trust functionary Umanath Kotekar. As many as 30 saplings were planted in the vicinity of Gujjarkere in the first phase.

Trust volunteers and local residents along with area councillor P. Bhanumathi also took up the cleaning drive as a part of the 13th months drive around Gujjarkere.

Trust president Seetharam Arakere said that it has represented to MCC to undertake the upkeep of Gujjarkere and surrounding areas and also appoint a guard to manage parking and other issues. The corporation was yet to respond to the suggestion. The Trust had planted 35 saplings of 12 varieties at its own site in September 2023 that have come up well, he added.

Karnataka / Mangalore / greens / environmental issues / forests

