Forest Department personnel saves leopard in Kundapur

September 17, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The leopard that had fallen in a well in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday.

The leopard that had fallen in a well in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Department personnel safely rescued a leopard, which had fallen into a well, and released it into the forest at Hemmady in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday.

The leopard, aged around two, had fallen into the open well in the farmland of Babu Poojary, in Sulse of Hemmady, on Friday night. Noticing the leopard on Saturday morning, Mr. Poojary informed the department personnel.

A team led by Kundapur Range Forest Officer T. Kiran Babu came to the spot. They slowly dropped a cage into the well in which leopard entered. They carefully lifted the cage and released it to the forest after finding the leopard in fit condition. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kundapura Division, Uday M Nayak and Assistant Conservator of Forests Clifford Lobo guided the team in the rescue operation.

