Forest Department begins sowing to rejuvenate green cover lost in forest fire this summer, saplings to be planted next year

June 27, 2023 - MANGALURU

The Forest Department in Dakshina Kannada has begun sowing seeds in such areas where the green cover was lost to forest fire in this summer.

According to Y.K. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada, the fire destroyed green cover on 404 hectares of forest area in 60 locations.

To revive the cover, the department will sow seeds of Western Ghats species of plants on 204 hectares during this monsoon. The seeds are being sown especially on steep slope areas where planting of saplings is not easy.

The department is sowing the seeds of of local species like bamboo, wild jack, wild mango, ‘baine’ (Caryota urens), and ‘Dhoopa’ (Vateria indica), he said.

“We involved students in the seed sowing activity at Aletti near Sullia and at Kombaru near Kukke Subrahmanya recently,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar said that steep slope areas had abundant bamboo which was destroyed in fire.

He said that it has been proposed to plant saplings in the remaining 200 hectares lost in fire by raising seedlings in nurseries. “The saplings will be planted next year,” he said.

“Seeds will be sown on 50 % of area destroyed in fire and saplings will be planted on the remaining half,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the forest fire in the Western Ghats could not come under control for long in this summer due to a lack of summer rain.

Some officials of the department attribute the spike in forest fires, for over a month in this summer, to the heavy rains last year, followed by a rise in temperature this summer.

Last year’s downpour created good burning material in the forest this year, they say.

Dinesh Holla, a green activist and an avid trekker in the Western Ghats, told The Hindu that seed sowing and planting seedlings will not help much for rejuvenating the green cover lost.

Downpour in the Western Ghats will wash away the seeds and the chances of saplings planted surviving are very less as the past experience by some green activists involved in such activities indicates. Only 50 % of the saplings planted by some green activists on the ghats on earlier occasions have survived, he said adding that green cover and vegetation should be allowed to grow naturally.

The activist said that the need of the hour is to put an end to the indiscriminate abuse of the eco system of the ghats.

Mushrooming of homestays and resorts and building associated facilities and uncontrolled trekking activities on the ghats, constructing hydro-electric projects should be controlled. There should be no human intervention in forest areas.

“Forest fire is man made. When there was lockdown during the pandemic, the Western Ghats was free from forest fires clearly indicating the human intervention in forest fires during other times,” Mr. Holla said.

He said that the ecosystem of the shola forests and grassland on the Western Ghats is such that it will recover on its own if there is no human intervention. Hence protection of forest area is mattered more.

