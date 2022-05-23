Forest Department begins process to identify snake rescuers

It is meant to create a pool of rescuers in every forest range in the State

Snake rescuer Atul Pai was among those to receive a certificate from Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangaluru Circle) Prakash Netalkar in Mangaluru on Monday. Also seen is Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

In a first of its kind, the Forest Department has started the process of identifying people involved in the rescue of snakes to create a pool of rescuers in every forest range, whom people can contact. The department has started the exercise from Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar said that the department is trying to bring on board all those involved in the rescue of snakes.

“There are many people involved in the rescue of snakes. So far, we did not have any details about them. We are trying to streamline their activities and get an account of snakes they are rescuing. We plan to have a minimum of two rescuers for each forest range, whom people can contact for rescue and release as per the department’s norms,” he said.

The department has set up a committee headed by Assistant Conservator of Forest to scrutinise applications of snake rescuers. “To start with, we issued snake rescuer certificates to eight people on Monday. More certificates will be issued in the next few days,” Mr. Kumar said.

A few days ago, snake rescuers underwent orientation from officials of the Kerala Government, which has recognised snake rescuers, in Puttur. Another orientation was held for snake rescuers at the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests in Mangaluru on Monday.

Atul Pai, who has been rescuing snakes for the last seven years, said that snake rescuers have been recognised by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. “It is for the first time that the Forest Department has taken this initiative,” he said.

Identifying snake rescuers, he said, will help prevent people from approaching self-claimed snake catchers for rescue. It will also put a brake on display of snake rescue acts on social media.

“Snake” Kiran Pinto and Dilip Kumar said that the new initiative will help in networking of snake rescuers and help the nearest rescuer to reach the place of distress. Another veteran snake rescuer Joy Mascarenhas from Belthangady sought the department’s support for treatment of injured snakes.

Snake rescuers Sharanya, Touseef Ahmed and Vignesh Acharya participated in the programme.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Circle, Prakash Netalkar, said that the process of identifying snake rescuers will start in the forest divisions in Udupi and Karkala.

[Deputy Conservator of Forests] Mr. Kumar said that he will ask personnel at Pilikula Nisargadhama to treat injured snakes. He will propose to the State Government to create a facility for treating injured snakes and other wild animals in Dakshina Kannada, he said.