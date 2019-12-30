Foreign travel, abdication, and Pejawar seer

The ‘Sagarolanghana’ controversy or crossing of the seas considered taboo among orthodox Brahmins affected Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt too. Foreign travel is taboo for the seers of the Astha Mutts or eight mutts of Udupi, as it is considered polluting.

The issue of foreign travel was so contentious that one of the seers of his (Pejawar) mutt, that is, the earlier junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, Vishwavijaya, had to abdicate (“peetha tyaga”) his position as junior seer following the opposition to his tour to the U.S. in 1987. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami later appointed Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami as his junior seer.

The Pejawar seer too opposed the ascension of Paryaya Peetha at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple by Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt on the same grounds in 2007-08.

However, Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt created history here on January 18, 2008, by becoming the first seer of the Ashta Mutts to ascend the Paryaya Peetha despite having travelled abroad.

He went ahead completed his third Paryaya (2008-10).