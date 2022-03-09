Foreign currency, gold seized at city airport

Customs officials at the international airport here detected two cases of currency smuggling in the last three days and seized currency with a face value of ₹25.18 lakh from two passengers.

They seized 90,000 UAE Dirhams (₹17.77 lakh) from a passenger from Mangaluru while he was making an attempt to smuggle it out of the country to Dubai in person and in baggage by an Air India flight No IX 383 on Tuesday.

In another case on Sunday last, they seized US $10,000 (₹7.40 lakh) from a passenger from Kasaragod (Kerala) while he was attempting to smuggle it to Sharjah by an Indigo flight 6E 1417.

The officials registered two cases in this connection, Customs Mangaluru tweeted.

Gold seized

Meanwhile, the officials at the airport seized 127 grams of gold valued at ₹6.27 lakh which was smuggled in the form of powder by a passenger who came from Dubai on Sunday last.

The passenger had concealed it inside the hallow portion of lipstick pencils carried by him in his check-in baggage, the tweet said.