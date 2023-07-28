HamberMenu
Forces behind Hijab row and Udupi voyeurism incident appear to be same, says BJP leader

BJP takes out rally from Kadiyali to the office of Superintendent of Police at Bannanje demanding fair investigation

July 28, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP party workers staging a protest from the Udupi district BJP office to the office of the Superintendent of Police at Bannanje on Friday.

The BJP party workers staging a protest from the Udupi district BJP office to the office of the Superintendent of Police at Bannanje on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President of Udupi district unit of the BJP Kuyilady Suresh Nayak said on July 28 that it appears that the forces which were behind the Udupi hijab row are behind the voyeurism incident which took place at a paramedical college in Udupi last week.

Addressing a protest rally organised by the BJP demanding a fair and comprehensive investigation into the case, he said the intention of the act was to “target Hindu girls”.

Mr. Nayak alleged that Home Minister G. Parameshwara was attempting to dilute the case by “talking lightly about it.” “The State government is trying to close the voyeurism case. But the BJP is demanding a fair investigation into it and will protest,” he said adding that the Congress rule will bring a dark governance in the State “like from 2013 to 2018.”

Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, while addressing the gathering, demanded that the case be handed over to the NIA. He said that the Congress should not play any politics while dealing with matters relating to Hindus. Udupi Superintendent of Police should be given free hand to investigate the case. “I am confident that the SP is capable of bringing out the truth by getting into the bottom of the case. There should be a serious investigation,” he said.

Uday Kumar Shetty, BJP Mangaluru division in-charge, said the voyeurism episode has tarnished the image of Udupi.

A former member of National Women Commission Shyamala Kunder said that the Home Minister should not take the case lightly. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna also spoke.

Earlier, the party workers took out a procession from the party office in Kadiyali to the office of Superintendent of Police at Bannanje.

