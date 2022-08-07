Forced hug leads to quick divorce, Sunil Kumar quips at Congress

Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday said a forced hug would always lead to a quick divorce while hugging with affection was an instantaneous and natural course.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Kumar said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar hugging the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s birthday event of Davangere was a forced one. Without mentioning the video that has gone viral wherein Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signals to Mr. Shivakumar to hug the former Chief Minister to send out a bonhomie message, the Minister said a forced hug leads to a quick divorce.

Criticising the Congress for objecting to the delimitation exercise undertaken for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wards, Mr. Kumar said it was a politically motivated move short of merits. “When there is provision for everyone to submit objection against the delimitation process, why the Congress is making a hue and cry. We all know what the Congress has done to gain political scores by tampering with the reservation matrix ahead of every local body election. We need not learn lessons from the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said legislators from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district would seek a special relief package from the government for the extensive rain-related damage in the twin districts. The demand would be made to the Chief Minister on August 15, he added.

On BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Kumar said the prime suspect would be arrested in a day or two. The Home Minister has already revealed that the heinous crime was committed by local people and not by people from Kerala as believed earlier, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss about the preparations for hoisting the national flag atop all houses, commercial establishments, and offices under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15.