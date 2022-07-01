For the second time in a day, mild tremors felt in Kodagu-DK border

The Hindu Bureau July 01, 2022 12:35 IST

Earlier today, at 1.15 a.m., an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was also reported

A mild earthquake of 2.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in the areas bordering Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada districts on Friday morning. Earlier, in the wee hours of the day, an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was also reported. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of second earthquake reported at 10.47 a.m. was 5.1 km north west of M. Chembu village of Paraje gram panchayat in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district. This epicentre is 11.3 km south east of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The Centre had earlier reported a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude at 1.15 a.m. on July 1, which was epicentred 5.2 km of M.Chembu village. The epicentres falls under Seismic zone-3 and the region is devoid of any structural discontinuities. The community need not panic as the intensity is low, the Centre said.



