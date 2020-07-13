Mangaluru

For a week from Thursday in Dakshina Kannada

Lockdown will be imposed on Dakshina Kannada for a week from July 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Minister in-charge Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

He announced it after holding a video conference with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday. It will be in force till July 22, the Minister said and added that detailed guidelines will be issued by the district administration.

The Minister asked people to purchase essentials required for a week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

