Footbridges made of old truck chassis inaugurated at Yadamoge and Thombattu

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, and Dr. R. Arunachalam Trust’s trustee Ramesh Arun on Saturday, July 13, inaugurated footbridges built using old truck chassis at Yadamoge and Thombattu, two remote villages on the foothills of the Western Ghat.

While the villages come under Kundapur revenue taluk, they are part of neighbouring Byndoor Assembly constituency. The Yadamoge footbridge built across the Kubja connects the remote Rampaiah Jaddu hamlet with Kumtiberu, the Thombattu footbridge built across Thombattu river, a tributary of the Varahi, connects remote hamlet Guddimane with Kabbinale.

The novel footbridges are built under the Samruddha Byndoor concept with assistance from the Arunachalam Trust, Mr. Gantihole said after the inauguration. With the inauguration, decades-old demands of people in remote areas are fulfilled. He said people had to depend upon makeshift wooden footbridges to cross the rivers during the monsoon risking their life.

With the construction of footbridges under government schemes taking more time, he thought of taking help from donors, the MLA said.

Mr. Gantihole thanked the Bengaluru-based Arunachalam Trust for supporting the initiative.

Dr. Arun said when Mr. Gantihole explained the dire need for footbridges in remote areas of his constituency, he visited the areas and realised the need for such a facility. Accordingly, the Trust has sponsored the footbridges.

Satyamurthy Hemmanna and Krishna Naika, farmers in Yadamoge, are happy that the villagers got a somewhat safer footbridge now. They said during the Monsoon, the waterbodies that irrigate their farmland, swell to the maximum posing grave threat. The villagers are in need of some permanent solution, they said.

Yadamoge gram panchayat president Sumathi Ganiga, former vice-president Pranesh Yadiyala, Kamalashile Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple Managing Trustee Sachhidananda Chatra, Amasebail gram panchayat former president Jayalakshmi Shetty, Thombattu Sri Mahaganapathi Temple Managing Trustee Satyanarayana Udupa and others were present.