GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Footbridge constructed using old truck chassis connects remote hamlets in Byndoor Assembly segment

Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole plans to get at least 50 such footbridges with sponsorship from a Bengaluru-based trust in the constituency

Published - July 11, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
A footbridge made from an old truck chassis has been built to connect Rampaiah Jaddu, a remote hamlet, with Kumtiberu in Kundapur taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

A footbridge made from an old truck chassis has been built to connect Rampaiah Jaddu, a remote hamlet, with Kumtiberu in Kundapur taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A footbridge made from an old truck chassis has been built to connect Rampaiah Jaddu, a remote hamlet, with Kumtiberu in Kundapur taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

A footbridge made from an old truck chassis has been built to connect Rampaiah Jaddu, a remote hamlet, with Kumtiberu in Kundapur taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

About 25 families in Rampaiah Jaddu, a remote hamlet on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kundapur revenue taluk and Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district disconnected from the mainland by the Kubja, can now heave a sigh of relief as their demand for permanent connectivity is being realised.

The residents have got a new footbridge made using an old truck chassis forming the base of the pavement under the Samruddha Byndoor initiative of Gururaj Gantihole, MLA. Rampaiah Jaddu comes under Yadamoge Gram Panchayat near pilgrimage centre Kamalashile, and is about 57 km from Byndoor town.

For decades, the residents crossed the swollen Kubja during the monsoon through a makeshift wooden footbridge. The nearest road connectivity was through Kumtiberu, less than 1 km away from Yadamoge. Most of the residents work as labourers in neighbouring Siddapura and other villages. Fifty-year-old Manjunatha Naika from Rampaiah Jaddu says the demand for a pukka bridge to the mainland was present since his childhood.

Yadamoge resident Yogish Yadiyala said if not the footbridge, Rampaiah Jaddu residents had to use a 6-km roundabout route to reach the mainland. With the footbridge, Yadamoge is just half a kilometre away, he said.

Novel method

Mr. Gantihole told The Hindu that he conceived the idea of addressing the lack of proper footbridges in the constituency soon after getting elected last year. “My constituency comprises a host of rivers and rivulets, while many villages on their banks do not have proper bridges and footbridges,” he said.

While waiting for government grants even for footbridges was time consuming, he thought of using an old truck chassis as the frame for the bridge pavement supported by concrete pillars. Up to a 20-ft. long footbridge can be built using a truck chassis with concrete pillars support, the MLA said.

Such a construction should not cost more than ₹2 lakh, Mr. Gantihole said, thanking Bengaluru-based Dr. R. Arunachalam Charitable Trust for supporting the initiative.

The first of such footbridges connecting Rampaiah Jaddu and Kumtiberu will be inaugurated on Saturday, the MLA said, adding the trust wiill sponsor 50 more such bridges that would come up connecting remote villages with the mainland shortly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.