Foodgrains, vegetables given to other mutts as part of ‘Olipe’

A large number of devotees come from other towns, cities and places come to participate in the Paryaya festival and they stay in the Ashta Mutts.

It is a tradition for the other mutts to provide accommodation to devotees during the Paryaya festival here. These devotees have to be given meals.

The would-be Paryaya Mutt, in this case, the Admar Mutt, will send all the required foodgrains and vegetables to the other seven mutts. This is called “Olipe”.

Accordingly, the manager of Admar Mutt, Raghavendra Bhat, took the foodgrains and vegetables in a procession and provided them to the mutts here on Thursday.