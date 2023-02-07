Food poisoning victims of Mangaluru nursing college on road to recovery

February 07, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - MANGALURU

Students from the City College of Nursing staying in hostels, who fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on February 6, are recovering, and most of them are likely to be discharged from hospitals around noon, according to Dakshina Kannada district officials who are monitoring the situation.

“Students will be taken care of in the hostel for the next few days till they completely recover from the health complication. Samples of the food they consumed have been collected and sent for testing,” District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha told The Hindu.

On February 7 evening, a steady stream of nursing students from three hostels of the nursing college in Shaktinagar started getting admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. The students had reportedly consumed chicken and ghee rice on February 5 night. As many as 230 students reported stomach ache, loose motion, and vomiting. Of these, around 150 students were admitted to A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Father Muller Hospital, KMC Hospital, Unity Hospital, City Hospital and Research Centre, and Mangala Hospital.

“We met all the unwell students. They have recovered and are back to normal,” said H. Ashok, principal of District Health Training Centre, Surathkal.

The mess from where the food was provided has been sealed, and it will remain closed till further orders. The institute has been told to make alternative arrangements to provide food to the 730 students staying in the three hostels, he said.