Food poisoning: All nursing students, bar one, return home

February 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the remaining 39 students of City College of Nursing, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals after they took ill due to suspected food poisoning, 38 were discharged on Wednesday, according to District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha.

Dr. Jagadeesha told The Hindu that except for one student, the other 231 students of the college who had developed health complications left for their homes with their family members, on the day after the college declared holiday for a week following the incident.

The 39 students who were undergoing treatment as on Tuesday, included five students who were admitted to a hospital by the Health Department, after they were found with symptoms of stomach pain and fever symptoms at the college’s hostel.

“Only one student is undergoing treatment at the City Hospital and Research Centre. All the 700-odd students in the three hostels of the college have gone home,” he said.

As the students have left for their homes, the Health Department closed the temporary health centre that was opened at the college’s hostel on Tuesday, said B.V. Rajesh, In-charge District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

The 231 students in the three hostels of the college had vomiting, loose motion, and other complications from Monday morning, after eating chicken and ghee rice on Sunday night.

While about 68 students were given treatment at the hostel on Monday, there was panic when over 100 students were brought in ambulances and other vehicles to the City Hospital and Research Centre and seven other private hospitals for treatment.

The district administration intervened and arranged for care and treatment to students at the hospitals and also at the three hostels. A complaint was registered at the Mangaluru East police station against the college for not maintaining hygiene in preparation and distribution of food to hostel residents. The city hospital was booked for not informing district administration about admission of unwell students.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said on a request by parents, all students have been sent back home.

Stool and other samples of the unwell students have been sent for tests and results are awaited. “Necessary action will be taken after knowing the cause for health complications among students,” he said.