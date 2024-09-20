Food joint operators in DK and Udupi told to provide hot water to customers to tackle cholera outbreak

With cholera breaking out in parts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, fast food joints and hoteliers have been asked to provide warm (hot) drinking water to customers and take all necessary precautions for maintaining hygiene during the food preparation.

Health officials on Friday, September 20, said that those experiencing severe diarrhoea should consume ORS and keep body hydrated.

While 11 cases of cholera were reported from Eadu Primary Health Centre in Karkala Taluk of Udupi district, one case was reported in Nellikaru village in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Friday, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah said a meeting of all hoteliers was held recently in which hotel owners were instructed to provide warm water to customers. They were also asked to properly clean utensils before using them for preparing food articles. People were asked to avoid eating uncooked food including raw vegetables and fish. People should properly wash their hands before consuming food, Mr. Thimmaiah said.

District Disease Surveillance Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said all water sources in Nellikaru village have been checked and there is no contamination. The person who was infected was among persons who had eaten food at the food joint in Hosmaru. The food joint operator has been directed to take necessary precautions, Dr. Kulal said.

In a press release, Udupi City Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said people should avoid consuming food prepared by roadside food joints. He asked people to keep their house premises clean. Hygiene should be properly maintained in public toilets. Those experiencing diarrhoea, severe thrust, and other cholera symptoms should visit nearest health care centre and get treatment.

Passive surveillance

Meanwhile, Dr. Kulal said as Mangaluru is an entry point for foreign nationals, the District administration has since August 14 maintained passive surveillance of Mpox infection in people coming from South African countries and those coming from affected regions in Kerala and Gujarat. Of the 24,000 international passengers who have arrived so far, only two suspects were found and they did not have any symptoms. Mpox is caused by a zoonotic virus and it spreads following physical with the liquid coming out of the rashes and blisters. Those attending Mpox infected persons should make use of PPE kits, Dr. Kulal said,

