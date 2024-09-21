Food delivery executive’s parent receives insurance amount

Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday, September 19, paid insurance amount to the parent of a food delivery executive of Mangaluru who died in an accident in February, under the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme.

The Minister handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to Madigappa Poojar, father of delivery executive Arjun Poojar, in Bengaluru in the presence of the department’s principal secretary Mohammad Mohsin, and others from the Karnataka State Unorganised Sector Social Security Board.

Late Arjun, 21, was a resident of Nandigudda and was working for online food delivery company Swiggy. When he was on the way to deliver food on Bejai-Kuntikana Road, the delivery executive got severely injured in a road accident on February 24. He succumbed to the injuries on February 26.

He had enrolled under the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme and obtained the identity card on February 14. His father Madigappa Poojar had made the insurance claim before the labour officer concerned.

