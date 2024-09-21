GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food delivery executive’s parent receives insurance amount

When he was on the way to deliver food on Bejai-Kuntikana Road, the delivery executive got severely injured in a road accident on February 24 and succumbed to the injuries soon after

Published - September 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad handing over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to Madigappa Poojar, father of food delivery executive Arjun Poojar of Mangaluru, who died in an accident in February this year, in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 19.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad handing over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to Madigappa Poojar, father of food delivery executive Arjun Poojar of Mangaluru, who died in an accident in February this year, in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday, September 19, paid insurance amount to the parent of a food delivery executive of Mangaluru who died in an accident in February, under the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme.

The Minister handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to Madigappa Poojar, father of delivery executive Arjun Poojar, in Bengaluru in the presence of the department’s principal secretary Mohammad Mohsin, and others from the Karnataka State Unorganised Sector Social Security Board.

Late Arjun, 21, was a resident of Nandigudda and was working for online food delivery company Swiggy. When he was on the way to deliver food on Bejai-Kuntikana Road, the delivery executive got severely injured in a road accident on February 24. He succumbed to the injuries on February 26.

He had enrolled under the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme and obtained the identity card on February 14. His father Madigappa Poojar had made the insurance claim before the labour officer concerned.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.