Food arranged for policemen in city

For police personnel who are finding it difficult to cook food in their houses in the city due to COVID-19 management duty, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Wednesday launched a canteen where food is being provided between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“There are many bachelors among the police personnel and also, those who have been forced to stay single as they have sent their family members back to their native places following a surge in COVID-19 cases. They are dependent on hotels and other eateries for food. As we found that these personnel are facing problems in getting healthy food on time, we opened a new canteen,” Mr. Kumar said.

To start with, six police personnel and two Home Guards have been deployed to cook food for about 300 personnel every day. While it was rice-sambar, pulav and kesari bath on Wednesday, rice-sambar and rice bath was provided to the personnel on Thursday. Four counters have been opened to provide food to the personnel in a staggered manner by maintaining social distancing. The personnel will also get “kashaya” at these counters.

Mr. Kumar said that out of around 2,000 police personnel in the city, there are about 1,000 personnel who hail from different parts in North Karnataka. Of the 1,000 personnel, 50% of them are bachelors.

“This facility is part of the efforts to keep the morale of the personnel high during these trying circumstances,” Mr. Kumar said. Funds provided by State government to meet investigation and other expenses are being used to run the new facility. Funds available for providing food for personnel posted for bandobust duties was also being used.

While personnel working in the city can make use of the new facility on the Police Commissioner’s office premises, those from places such as Moodbidri and Mulky that are far away will continue to get food parcels from the respective police stations, he said.