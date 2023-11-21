Food, agriculture, and handicrafts festival to add colour to Alvas’ Virasat in Moodbidri from December 14

November 21, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Alvas’ Education Foundation will organise a food, agriculture and handicrafts festival along with its cultural extravaganza, Alva’s Virasat, from December 14 to 17 at Moodbidri.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva in a statement here said the event, being organised in memory of his late father, progressive farmer Mijaraguthu Ananda Alva, will be held at the Mundredaguthu K. Amaranatha Shetty (Krishi Siri Vedke) auditorium from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The food festival exhibition and sales counters would feature native vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, fast food, and a variety of juices. Ready-made food items and on-the-spot prepared items would be available.

Sale of seeds of fruits, vegetables and flowers, nurseries, organic as well as chemical manures, variety of flowering plants that could grow in water as well as soil, agriculture machinery etc., would be showcased at the agriculture exhibition, Dr. Alva said.

The handicrafts exhibition would feature ceramic and glass wears, fiber and handloom products, handicrafts of flowers, leather and home utensils.

Dr. Alva said a variety of stalls in the festival were bound to enthral the visitors. The foundation has invited entries from those interested in setting up exhibition stalls. They may register before December 6 by paying the prescribed fee. For details, call Shashi Kumar, 9113019074 or B.M. Vinutha, 8861182873 for information or the office, Alvas’ Krishi Siri Vibhaga, Dr. M. Shankar Nayak Complex, Alvas’ Administrative Building, near Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri, 574227, phone 08258-238111.

