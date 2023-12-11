‘Following the true essence of every religion leads to peace and harmony in life’

December 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Orator and scholar Gururaj Karjagi on Monday said when one follows the true essence of dharma (religion), one can lead the life of peace and harmony as every religion seeks to ensure peace, content and happiness in life.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 91st Sarva Dharma Sammelana organised by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala at Dharmasthala.

Stating that violence was prevailing across the World in the name of religion, Mr. Karjagi such violence was not acceptable. Cohesion between different religions could ensure peace in society, he said.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said religion was permanent and continuous. One should not unfollow one’s religion for any reason, he said adding the religion was the guiding light for everyone’s life.

Every religion seeks to ensure welfare of the human kind. At a time when society witnesses changes in economic, social and religious fronts, it would be challenging to ensure continuity of the religion.

In that matter, Dharmasthala has maintained continuity of religious practices even during the pandemic, he noted.

Mr. Heggade further said knowledge has become significant during the present period. Differences of opinion were common in society; but truth and righteousness would always prevail.

He further said the Sarva Dharma Sammelana was being organised at Dharmasthala during the Laksha Deepotsava every year since 1933.

Presiding over the programme, Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami said everyone and every religion has equal opportunities only in India.

World peace could be achieved when one follows one’s own dharma while equally respecting other dharmas, the seer said.

Advocate M.R. Venkatesh spoke on ‘Adhunika Bharata-Dharma Samanvayate’ while V.B. Arati spoke on ‘Pracheena Bharata-Dharma Samanvayate’ and Mohammed Gouse Rasheed Ahmed Havaldar spoke on ‘Madhya Kaleena Bharata-Dharma Samanvayate’.

