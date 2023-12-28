GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Following bomb threat, security check performed at Mangaluru airport

December 28, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU

Following a bomb threat, a security check was carried out by the Mangaluru City police at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday.

According to the police, MIA was one among the airports in the country that received an email on Tuesday night, claiming that there were explosives in a plane and at the airport and that they would explode in a few hours. The sender claimed to be “Funing” terrorist group.

The airport authorities noticed the email on Wednesday morning and immediately informed the city police.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the police tightened security outside the airport by putting additional checkposts.

An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out. A coordination meeting with the airport authorities was held and Inspector of Bajpe participated in it.

On a complaint by the airport authorities, the Bajpe police registered a case for offence punishable under Section 507 of Indian Penal Code after taking permission of the local court.

