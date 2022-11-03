Follow only NTES app or web to track trains, says Railways

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 03, 2022 00:19 IST

With train operations shifting back to the regular timetable from the monsoon timetable over Konkan Railway network from November 1, many passengers have reportedly missed their trains in Mangaluru and other areas after following some unauthorised Railway information apps.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division in a release here said on Wednesday that passengers should check the updated timings with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) either through its app or online or through Rail Madad Helpline on 139.

It urged passengers not to fall prey to the unauthorised apps that still show monsoon timings of the trains operating on the KRCL network.

Giving an example, sources said 25 passengers missed boarding Train No. 12432 Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express that left Mangaluru Junction at 12.10 p.m. under the normal timetable on Wednesday.

The passengers had followed some unauthorised apps that still were showing the monsoon timing of departure at 2.15 p.m.

