‘Follow norms during Dasara’

MANGALURU

02 October 2021 01:48 IST

District in-charge Minister S. Angra on Friday said Dasara festivities at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Mangaladevi, Kudroli Gokarnanatha, and other temples in the district have to be conducted as per the COVID-19 prevention norms that were in force last year.

Chairing a meeting of the Dharmika Parishad at the district office here, Mr. Angara said temple authorities should ensure devotees follow social distance and wear masks when they come for darshan and other sevas. The temples should create awareness about vaccination and also make arrangements for vaccination, he said. He cautioned that the government would be forced to enforce lockdown if there was a spurt in COVID-19 cases. People should take enough precautions to ensure that the situation did not go out of control, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said temple administrators should cooperate with district administration with enforcement of COVID-19 prevention norms. Devotees and volunteers should actively involve themselves in clearing plastic waste dumped near temples on October 2.

