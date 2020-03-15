Follow govt. restrictions to check spread of virus: DC

UDUPI

15 March 2020 08:37 IST

People warned against spreading rumours

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Saturday that people and organisations should strictly follow the restrictions imposed by the State government in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Jagadeesha said persons from the district who had visited foreign countries should be under home quarantine for 14 days even if they show no symptoms.

Temples should restrict ‘jatras’ only to observance of rituals. For engagement ceremonies and marriages which have been fixed, parents or guardians of the couples should call only close relatives for the functions, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that a workshop had been conducted for the staff of private hospitals and clear instructions had been given to them. Stern action would be taken against them if they neglected symptoms of COVID-19 in their patients. Private hospitals had been told to reserve two rooms with ventilator facilities, he said.

Stern action would be taken against those spreading false information about COVID-19 on social media. So far, tests results have been negative in the district, Mr. Jagadeesha said.