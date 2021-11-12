Follow Glasgow summit impact on climate change: climatologist

MANGALURU

12 November 2021 01:34 IST

Climatologist and Professor, University of Maryland, Raghu Murthugudde has urged students and youth to keep a watch on the developments in the recent Glasgow summit and the implementation of its resolutions.

Speaking virtually in “Ecospot”, a programme organised by students of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, on “Climate change and what you can do?”, he cited several examples of living sustainably so that one can bring down the carbon footprint collectively.

Expressing happiness over youth taking the lead in climate change matters, he asked them to keep a vigil on climate treaties and put pressure so that collectively “we can make a difference”. Prof. Murthugudde maintained that collectively one can make a difference in arresting the evil effect of climate change, and one needs to lead by one's own example.

Advertising

Advertising

The only consistent effort of everyone should be a solution for climate change. The top one percept people with the highest income are the reason for more than 74% of annual carbon emission, but more than 50% of people with the lowest income have suffered climate change for decades, he said. Prof. Murthugudde is a professor of atmospheric and oceanic science and earth system science at the University of Maryland. He has been working on numerical modelling of the earth system.

Centre Director Varadesh Hiregange said that there has to be a conversation among scientists, ecologists, and those who are directly affected by climate change.