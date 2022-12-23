Follow Christ’s path of love to overcome conscience becoming numb: Bishop

December 23, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Bishop Most. Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha on Friday expressed serious concern over what he called human conscience becoming deadened with money-centric life, while the religion appears to be becoming a mere superficial show instead of mutual love, share, and care.

In his Christmas message, Rev. Saldanha said the impact of corruption, a deadly cancer, was very much visible with the deadened conscience. Media was abuzz with instances of hatred, violence, injustice and brutality. Consequently, people do not mourn and do not shed tears on seeing a tragedy, which is a matter of grave concern. Messages of Jesus Christ has become highly relevant in such a situation, the Bishop said.

Quoting the Lord, Rev. Saldanha said people were created for love and not hatred while the God became human to teach the art of loving and self-giving. A true Christian loves everyone and the Lord too loves them. Those who promote hatred get destroyed themselves before they destroy others, he said.

Rev. Saldanha quoted Swami Vivekananda as saying, “Had I lived in Palestine in the days of Jesus of Nazareth, I would have washed his feet, not with my tears, but with my heart’s blood.” The Swami founded the Ramakrishna Mission on the eve of Christmas. Like the Swami, Mahatma Gandhi too cherished the person and teaching of Jesus. Gandhi forgave those who hurt him as Jesus forgave those who killed him. For a world beset with many contradictions, Gandhi showed the way of love and forgiveness.

Look at the poor

In his Christmas Message, Udupi Bishop Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo said one should look for the face of Lord Jesus in the poor as the Lord was born in poverty. He urged people to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, forgive the guilty, welcome the stranger, care for the sick, visit the imprisoned and love enemies.

“At the end, we will be judged by how we care for the poor,” Rev. Lobo said adding Christmas has always been associated with peace and good will.