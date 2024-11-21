Folklore is intangible yet vital part of culture, says Chinnappa Gowda

Former Vice-Chancellor Karnataka Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda on Wednesday said folklore is an intangible yet vital part of culture, conveying the experiences and wisdom of common people. It is precious and must be regarded with special attention.

He was speaking on “The role of indigenous knowledge in the making of oral epics“ during a talk hosted by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH as part of World Heritage Week celebrations here. Highlighting the significance of folklore in understanding culture, Mr. Gowda said folklore differs from traditional history.

Folklore, he said, records the experiences of everyday people and is preserved through oral traditions, making it dynamic and adaptable to changing contexts. “It encompasses folk literature like proverbs and songs, material culture, customs, ceremonies, and performing arts. Many folk epics, such as the Tulu Siri Epic, revolve around themes of justice and rebellion, as in its portrayal of a woman resisting familial oppression.”

Recounting documenting oral recitals of Siri Epic performer Macharu Gopala Naika during a project led by Finnish folklorist Lauri Honko, he said the recordings spanned 25 hours over nine days amounting to 15,683 lines. “Mr. Naika’s performances were unique and tailored to his audience, blending spontaneous improvisation and creativity.” Mr. Gowda observed.

Artist Nemiraj Shetty, INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu, and others were present. World Heritage Week programmes will continue until November 25. Highlights include a photo exhibition on Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral residence (November 21–24) and a showcase on Mangaluru’s Kattes (November 25–30) at the Kodial Guthu Centre, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

