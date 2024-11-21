 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Folklore is intangible yet vital part of culture, says Chinnappa Gowda

Published - November 21, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Chinnappa Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, at a talk hosted by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH on Wednesday.

K. Chinnappa Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, at a talk hosted by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Vice-Chancellor Karnataka Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda on Wednesday said folklore is an intangible yet vital part of culture, conveying the experiences and wisdom of common people. It is precious and must be regarded with special attention.

He was speaking on “The role of indigenous knowledge in the making of oral epics“ during a talk hosted by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH as part of World Heritage Week celebrations here. Highlighting the significance of folklore in understanding culture, Mr. Gowda said folklore differs from traditional history.

Folklore, he said, records the experiences of everyday people and is preserved through oral traditions, making it dynamic and adaptable to changing contexts. “It encompasses folk literature like proverbs and songs, material culture, customs, ceremonies, and performing arts. Many folk epics, such as the Tulu Siri Epic, revolve around themes of justice and rebellion, as in its portrayal of a woman resisting familial oppression.”

Recounting documenting oral recitals of Siri Epic performer Macharu Gopala Naika during a project led by Finnish folklorist Lauri Honko, he said the recordings spanned 25 hours over nine days amounting to 15,683 lines. “Mr. Naika’s performances were unique and tailored to his audience, blending spontaneous improvisation and creativity.” Mr. Gowda observed.

Artist Nemiraj Shetty, INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu, and others were present. World Heritage Week programmes will continue until November 25. Highlights include a photo exhibition on Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral residence (November 21–24) and a showcase on Mangaluru’s Kattes (November 25–30) at the Kodial Guthu Centre, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.