Focus on remedies available to prevent suicide, media told

Eminent psychiatrist P.V. Bhandary on Friday suggested to the media not to play up cases of suicide and the mode of people committing suicide. They may help prevent suicides if they provide information about prevention helpline to readers and viewers, he said.

Dr. Bhandary was speaking at a workshop on “Increasing tendency of suicides” organised for journalists jointly by the Indian Psychiatric Society’s Mangaluru-Udupi branch and the District Working Journalists Association in Udupi.

He noted that some media publications provide helpline numbers along with news about suicide and this should be followed by all the other media publications and broadcasters. People with suicidal tendencies should be properly counselled and be taken to doctors, if possible.

Dr. Bhandary regretted that the governments have failed to introduce a national policy on preventing suicides despite there being a tremendous increase in the number of suicides across the country. Every district should have facility to treat mental illness and addictions that lead to suicide and the governments should facilitate such a move. Suicides by people aged between 15 and 40 would have an adverse effect on the social, economic and emotional sphere in the country. The governments should also strengthen treatment available for mental illness.

Quoting from statistics, Dr. Bhandary said that every year, about 28 lakh people attempt suicide in the country with educational institutions going behind 100% results thereby creating tremendous pressure in the minds of students. Ragging, love failure, serious illness, depression, expectations by parents, quarrel among parents, etc., are some of the other reasons pushing people towards suicide. The need of the hour, therefore, is to rebuild familial ties and have a healthy family relationship.

Dr. Bhandary noted that Section 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act specifies that the governments should provide free treatment to those attempting suicide, even if the treatment is in a private hospital. However, not many are aware of this. There is no stigma in consulting a psychiatrist and availing of help is not weakness. Whoever gets help for mental health will not have suicidal tendency. Physical and mental well-being are required to prevent suicides.

Senior journalist Rajaram Tallur spoke about suicide and economic-social issues, while psychiatrist Deepak Mallya spoke about suicides and media reports.

Psychiatric Society’s State chairman P.K. Kiran, association president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor and others were present.