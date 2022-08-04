Focus is on breaking chain of communal crime: Alok Kumar  

Police gathering information on organisations behind murder of Fazil and Praveen Nettaru

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar speaking to presspersons after a meeting of police officers at the Police Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said here on Thursday that the police are focusing on breaking the chain of communal crimes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and will take the required measures to achieve it.

Talking to presspersons after reviewing the law and order situation in Dakshina Kannada and also the investigation into the three recent murders in the district, he said that the conduct of the accused in the trial of sensitive criminal cases and communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are being watched and action will be taken against those who are found derailing trial by threatening witnesses.

While keeping a track of the movement of accused persons in sensitive cases, including communal, since 2015, the police will assess whether the accused have continued to indulge in crime after their release on bail, he said.

Preventive action taken against such accused, including putting them under preventive detention under the provisions of Goonda Act, is being reviewed. The process of issuing warrants against absconding accused is being strengthened, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that trial in the murders of Deepak Rao and Sharath Madiwala are being closely monitored and action has been proposed against the accused found threatening witnesses or indulging in any other other acts due to which trial is getting delayed.

The police, he said, are on the lookout for Naushad, an accused who is absconding in a case related to underworld operative Pinki Nawaz, who is under preventive detention.

“We are considering action, including declaring him a proclaimed offender and attach his property,” he said and added that “the whole focus is on breaking this cycle of communal crime.”

Interrogation

All the seven accused arrested in the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28 are being interrogated. The police are gathering information about organisations which are behind the murder of Fazil and Praveen Nettaru (on July 26). And, action will be taken against them. Assailants in the murder of Praveen Nettaru have been identified and efforts are on trace them.

Border meeting

To keep track of the movement of criminal elements across the border, 12 border check-posts have been set up in the Dakshina Kannada police limits and six check-posts have been set up in city police limits. These check-posts will be in operation for a period of one year. Border crime meeting with Kerala Police will be conducted in September, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar, accompanied by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other officers, visited areas in Surathkal and Bajpe police limits and spoke to people and police personnel. They also visited Mangaluru District Prison.