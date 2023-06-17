ADVERTISEMENT

‘Flyover work at Nantoor and KPT to start after monsoon’

June 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of flyover or underpass at Nantoor and KPT Junctions on National Highway 66 will be taken up after the monsoon, said National Highways Authority of India’s project director Abdulla Javed Azmi here on Saturday, June 17.

Speaking at the Samparka Divsas programme of Mangaluru Traffic East Police station, Mr. Azmi said the NHAI has finalised the agency that will be doing the work. The NHAI is in possession of the required land for the two projects. Process was on to take clearances from forest and other departments.

“We are waiting for the end of monsoon to take up the work,” Mr. Azmi said. With the flyovers at the two prominent junctions, there will be no problem of cross movement of vehicles, he said.

