Flybus reintroduced

MANGALURU

09 September 2021 00:12 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will reintroduce the Flybus service between Bengaluru airport and Kundapur on Thursday.

The bus will leave the Bengaluru airport at 9 p.m. to reach Kundapur at 8.30 a.m. via Hassan and Mangaluru. In the return trip, the bus will leave Kundapur at 7 p.m. to reach the airport at 5.15 a.m.

The fare is fixed at ₹1,210 per head, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising