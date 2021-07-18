Flooding at Pumpwell Circle a creation by media: NHAI official

He claims media hypes small water puddles as flooding

Project Director of National HIghways Authority of India (NHAI) in Mangaluru, Shishu Mohan, on Saturday said the waterlogging issue at Pumpwell (Bhagwan Mahaveer) Circle on NH 66 in the city was just a media creation even as Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra announced a joint team of officials from the NHAI, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). and other urban local bodies to address waterlogging issues at important junctions along NH 66.

Responding to issues of waterlogging and flooding at Kottara Circle, Pumpwell and Thokkottu at the DISHA review meeting chaired by Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, here, Mr. Mohan claimed there was no waterlogging at Pumpwell Circle.

“Small water puddles were projected in a big way by the media,” he said, adding heavy rain increases the underground water table at Pumpwell hindering traffic movement.

He further said some portion of the stormwater drain near Karnataka Bank head office was encroached upon, hindering the free flow of rainwater.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said it was the first time NHAI has brought up this issue. Dr. Rajendra asked NHAI to work with MCC and city police in clearing the encroachment.

Dr. Rajendra said it was responsibility of the NHAI to maintain highways passing through the city in a proper shape. It should work with MCC and other urban local bodies to address waterlogging issues on the NH, more so, at Thokkottu, Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki Junctions.

Dr. Rajendra pointed that motorists were facing hardship to drive through Pumpwell Flyover in the night in the absence of streetlights. Mr. Mohan said a legal dispute was preventing NHAI concessionaire Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited from switching on the lights.

Mr. Mohan asked the State government to bear the cost of power of the streetlights.

Mr. Sridhar said process has been initiated to seek approval of the Ministry of Environment and Forest for diversion of a portion of deemed forest land in Shakti Nagar for construction of multi-storey apartment complex.

When officials pointed to time taken by all 600 beneficiaries in submitting their contribution of the amount which was delaying construction of multi-storey complex under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Idya near Surathakal, Dr. Rajendra asked officials to take up construction work in phases and start with constructing an apartment for beneficiaries who are in immediate need of houses.