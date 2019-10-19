Flooding after heavy rain

Heavy rain for couple of hours on Friday noon led to flooding of some houses and a school at Hoigebazaar area and also at Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

A narrow storm-water drain in Hoigebazaar area overflowed and water entered about 10 houses behind the Government Secondary School.

“We have been facing this problem for several years now. Heavy rain even for a couple of hours is causing this problem. Civic authorities and elected representatives have failed to address our problem,” lamented H. Shigamani, a resident of the area. Veerendranath, another resident, said this is the fifth time in two months that water had entered houses. “After every such flooding, we have to hire workers to clear the muck,” he said.

The scene outside Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

The 20-odd students of the government primary school in the area, where old roof tiles are being replaced, also had to face the brunt of the heavy rain. They were forced to have their class in the office room as the roof of their classroom was leaking. A part of the school premises was flooded because of an overflowing roadside drain. Poor drainage system reportedly led to water stagnation in the parking area of the Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Passengers had to wade through the knee-deep water to enter and exit the station.

The district recorded an average of 39.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Friday. Puttur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 48.3 mm, followed by Belthangady taluk (43.1 mm), Mangaluru (42.7 mm), Bantwal (40.7 mm), and Sullia taluk (21.8 mm).

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and forecast rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada and other regions of coastal Karnataka because of low pressure in Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. The district administration has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea.