Flood-hit Annaru gets road link

Annaru under Charmadi Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk where a bridge had been washed away in the flash floods has now been linked with the mainland at Charmadi after a road was laid to the nearest connecting bridge at Aralapade which is over two kiloemetres away.

Of the three bridges — at Annaru, Aralapade and Parlani across the Mrutyunjaya river — which linked Charmadi with the villages on the foothills of the Western Ghats, the damaged bridges at Aralapade and Parlani were restored within a week of the flash floods in the river on August 9.

As an immediate step now, Annaru has been linked to the mainland from two sides. If the over-a-two-kilometre road has been laid between Annaru and Aralapade, another over-three-kilometre road has been laid between Annaru and Kanarpa which, in turn, provided a link to Somanthadkka near Ujire, Panchayat Development Officer, Charmadi Gram Panchayat, Prakash Shetty told The Hindu.

Malekudiya tribal families were among the 75 families who lived in Annaru.

Now, vans can be operated on the newly laid road, he said and added that though the route is a long one, Annaru can be reached by road.

He said that the panchayat has agreed to arrange van services for school students to reach Charmadi from Annaru via Aralapade bridge.

Ravi Poojary, a member of the gram panchayat, said that unable to rear cattle due to shortage of fodder, some families in the flood-affected villages have now have sold them. Some have sold their cattle as they lived in rented rooms due to the damage caused to their houses.

Deputy Director of Horticulture H.R. Nayak said that the department is yet to complete the final survey to assess the damage to horticultural land and crops in Dakshina Kannada, including in Belthangady taluk which was the worst hit.

As per the preliminary survey, 872 hectares of horticultural land has been damaged in the district, he said.

Mr. Nayak said that the department would recommend to the Deputy Commissioner to give maximum compensation to arecanut and coconut farmers.

Compensation being given from the National Disaster Response Fund was ₹ 18,000 per hectare, if the loss was more than 33 % per hectare.