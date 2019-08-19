Flood-affected seek clarity on chances of further landslips

People affected by the flash floods on the foothills of the Western Ghats under Malavanthige and Mittabagilu gram panchayats, Belthangady taluk, now want the State government to make it clear through a study whether it is safe to continue farming, building houses and living in those areas as the threat of further landslips has not been overcome completely.

People in Aanadkka, Parlamakki, Nandikkad, Singanar, Tulapule, Aggapal, Kajakke on the foot of the ghats are now in dilemma whether to make further investments in farming or not.

Shivakumar Shivaraj, an IT engineer-cum-farmer, who purchased three acres of arecanut plantation in Kadamanagundi in Aanadkka in 2017, told The Hindu that the government should now rope in experts to conduct a study on the landslip aspects on the foot of the ghats.

“We want to know what the future holds. Will there be any chances of landslips further damaging roads, houses and farmland ? If there is clarity farmers will be able to decide on whether or not to make further investment,” he said.

Mr. Shivaraj said that the condition of the topography is now such that in some areas the upper reaches are hanging in balance threatening to slip further.

Keshava Gowda of Parlamakki said that the upper reaches in the farm land of Veerappa Gowda, Sheena Gowda, Sheenappa Gowda, Sridhar Gowda and Dharnamma in Makki area have developed cracks signalling that it might slip further. “How to live in such a condition in those areas,?” he asked.

Meanwhile, many organisations have taken up relief works by helping the flood affected in the villages under the panchayats. They have been distributing relief materials and helping in cleaning.

A team of about 45 volunteers, including members of Sahyadri Sanchaya, students of Government First Grade College, Kavoor and others, cleaned the house of Raju Gowda in Didupe on Sunday.

According to Dinesh Holla, artist and convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya, the sludge in the house, frontyard and the farmland of Mr. Raju Gowda was lifted.

In addition, the volunteers helped in restoring a portion of the damaged Didupe bridge. They also gave away groceries, clothes, soaps to the needy.