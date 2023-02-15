Floating restaurant proposed in Kaup, near Udupi

February 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday asked the Tourism Department to consider a proposal, by a hospitality firm, to set up a floating restaurant in the backwaters at Uliyaru village of Kaup taluk, if the firm complies with safety and other norms.

Chairing a meeting of the district tourism development committee, Mr. Rao said the department has to examine thoroughly the details of the proposal. If the firm has complied with safety norms and if there are no violations, then the department can give permission for the floating restaurant.

On the proposal by an adventure sports firm to start paramotoring adventure activities in the beaches in Udupi district, Mr. Rao said this too can be considered after looking studying the compliance of safety measures and other clearances.

Asking the department to organise awareness activities on ecotourism in Varanga in Hebri taluk, Mr. Rao said steps need to be taken for developing a bicycle circuit between Padubidri beach and Padukere beach and laying bicycle track between Kodi beach and Koditale Deltapoint in Kundapur.

Expressing his displeasure over the absence of data on the tourist footfall to the district, Mr. Rao said agencies, who have secured contract for maintenance of beaches, should be asked to digitise their operations.

This will help get data of tourist footfall every month. These agencies should comply with all conditions laid down by the government and function in a way that it will not cause problems to tourists. Mr. Rao expressed the need for a single window system for getting clearances from different departments for tourism projects.