Floating jetty project at St. Mary’s island gets administrative nod

March 01, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A view of St. Mary’s Island in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has given administrative approval for building a floating jetty for landing of tourists at St. Mary’s island near Udupi, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

The approval for ₹5.5 crore project was given on February 24, Mr. Bhat said in a statement.

The Government Order on the same said that the earlier proposal of building a ferry jetty at the island at an estimated cost of ₹4.2 crore has been modified to construct a floating jetty.

The MLA said that the government on February 28 gave administrative approval for a ₹24.25 crore project for replacing conventional streetlights in the jurisdiction of Udupi City Municipality with LED lights. The project will be taken up on public private partnership (PPP) model. More than 20,000 LED lights will be installed under the project. Once switched over to LED lights, Udupi City Municipality can save 80% of its electricity bills. In addition, ₹1.2 crore annual maintenance cost can be saved. Once the LED lights which are “smart lights” are installed their malfunctioning can be monitored in the command control centre to be set up in the office of the municipality. There will be a centralised control and monitoring system to monitor their functioning. Later such lights can be replaced easily.

