Floating bridge is back again for use at Malpe beach

December 26, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka’s first and the only floating sea bridge introduced at Malpe beach in Udupi and which partially got dismantled in this May is back again for use in its new avatar.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, with former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj inaugurated it on Sunday, December 25.

The bridge introduced under a private initiative partially got dismantled within two days of its launch in this May due to sudden eruption of high waves due to rough weather. Hence, its operation had been suspended.

Now, the Udupi district administration has ensured that it is safe for operation after re-introduction as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Hyderabad has given the test certificate ensuring that the bridge made up of high density polyethylene (HDPE) is safe as there was no crack when the compression test was conducted with 100 kg load some days ago. The 100 metres long and three metres wide bridge has a platform at the end in the sea.

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr. Bhat said that the bridge will attract tourists as people can experience the sea wave movement.

In its new avatar, the bridge is set to become a major attraction for tourists visiting Udupi.

Except in Kerala, such a floating bridge is nowhere to be seen, he said.

According to Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder of Malpe beach management, people will be allowed on the bridge from 9 a.m. till sunset. The fee for those those aged above five years is ₹150 per person for 15 minutes. Wearing a life jacket is mandatory. In all, 20 trained lifeguards with safety equipment will be on board. The fully loaded bridge will have 100 visitors.

The bridge is ISO certified by Quality Management Team, M/s H N Marine Pvt. Ltd., which has several years of experience in the marine industry, Mr. Shetty said.