Mangaluru

Flights diverted

Two flights of the Air India Express, one from Dubai and another from Damam, which were to land at Mangaluru International Airport early on Saturday were diverted to Kozhikode due to bad weather condition. However, they returned to Mangaluru from Kozhikode later in the day.

According to Pradeep Menon, Station Director, Air India, Mangaluru, the flights were scheduled to land here between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. The fog forced the airport authorities to divert them. The flights returned to the city from Kozhikode between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 12:35:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/flights-diverted/article36674595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY