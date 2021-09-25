Flights diverted

Two flights of the Air India Express, one from Dubai and another from Damam, which were to land at Mangaluru International Airport early on Saturday were diverted to Kozhikode due to bad weather condition. However, they returned to Mangaluru from Kozhikode later in the day.

According to Pradeep Menon, Station Director, Air India, Mangaluru, the flights were scheduled to land here between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. The fog forced the airport authorities to divert them. The flights returned to the city from Kozhikode between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.