Flight operations affected for two hours at Mangaluru airport on May 28

May 29, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - MANGALURU

Flight operations were affected at the Mangaluru International airport for nearly two hours on Sunday, due to technical issues with runway lighting.

According to sources, the issue was noticed around 7.45 p.m. Engineering team of the airport rectified the issue around 9.30 p.m.

IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Kannur. Departure of Air India Express flight to Bahrain, which was scheduled at 8.05 p.m., was put on hold. Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were delayed, sources said.

