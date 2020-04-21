Flexible learning amid COVID-19 crisis

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has partnered Coursera, an online education and training company for students, to ensure continuity and augmentation of operations, in the wake of the closure of institutions due to COVID-19.

A press release here on Tuesday said that the initiative aims at creating a flexible and adaptable learning environment and sharpening skills-sets of students.

As part of the tie-up, licence was issued to all students giving them free access to more than 3,600 online courses offered on the platform. Coursera will help students complete their internship while using a MOOC course to secure course credits.

Students will be provided specific online educational study material from Coursera’s top global universities and industry partners to promote conceptual clarity and subject-based mastery. This has enabled the institution to respond effectively to the situation arising out of the pandemic.

Extended lockdown throughout the country has forced students to adopt new ways of learning. Internships have generally been halted in many business schools.

This initiative will ensure that students do not lose out on the internship programme and will also make sure that academic processes are not compromised, the release said.