Flash floods cause damage to property in Belthangady

Flash floods in the Netravathi and its tributaries caused extensive damage to public and private property in Didupe, Mittabagilu, Killuru Pete, Kadirudyavara, Neriya and Charmadi areas of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. According to S. Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner, floods hit villages between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. “The flood-hit the areas in half-an-hour’s time,” Mr. Senthil said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that some people in those villages have been stranded and officials have rushed to render help.

The Banjarumale area in Charmadi has been completely cut off, he said and added that roads, bridges and houses were damaged in the flash floods.

Reports reaching here said that a portion of the Somanthadkka-Didupe Road developed a crack and was washed away near Kukkavu. Hence, road connectivity between Somanthadkka and Didupe has been cut off.

Water entered several houses at Kollidaddu on Laila-Kolli-Killuru Road. A bridge nearby was damaged.

Savitha Upadhyaya, a resident of Killuru, said that she had not witnessed such a situation in the past three decades in these areas. It was raining heavily in the village since 11 a.m. on Friday, she said.

The water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal touched 10.6 m at 9.15 p.m. crossing the danger mark of 8.5 m. The water level in the river also crossed the danger mark of 31.5 m in Uppinangady, touching 31.9 m. Water level in the Kumaradhara almost touched the danger level of 26.5 m in Uppinangady.

As the water level was surging, Mr. Senthil asked people living on the banks of the river between Uppinangady and Mangaluru to shift to safer places immediately as a precautionary measure.

As both the Netravathi and the Kumaradhara merged in Uppinangady, water entered the premises of the famous Sahasralingeshwara temple, on the banks of the Sangama, in Uppinagady.

National highway 75 was submerged by the Netravathi waters in Panjala, Valalu, Udane and Lavathadka in Uppinangady Police limits.

Water entered some houses in several low-lying areas in these parts.

According to Mr. Senthil, 381 people have been evacuated in the district since Wednesday evening.