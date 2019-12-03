Flanders trade commission ready for expertise exchange with Karnataka

The Trade Commission of Flanders, Belgium, is ready to facilitate exchange of expertise in solid waste management, innovative packaging and healthcare equipment that the coastal region could benefit from, said Flanders Trade and Investment Commissioner Jayanth Nadiger on Monday.

Interacting with the media during a Confederation of Indian Industry-promoted tour of the region to meet stakeholders here, Mr. Nadiger said the commission would also extend expertise in the manufacturing sector, including 3D printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, if there is a critical mass for it. The commission can play a proactive role in providing access to potential exporters, especially smaller companies, to the European market through the Flanders region.

Mr. Nadiger said the commission would carry out GAP analysis in terms of products, technology and services and work all channels that may help trade both in Flanders and in the Karnataka coast.

Stating that the Flanders region was a hub for cutting-edge manufacturing, textiles and food processing, the trade commissioner said Mangaluru could also benefit from its expertise in solid waste management. “We have VITO, a research organisation that has technology which enables cities to tackle this issue,” he said. Expertise in manufacturing capital equipment could help the city, which is a medical hub of the region, to gain access to quality hospital equipment, he added.

Vermeiren Belgie NV, which has specialised in the area, has set up a manufacturing unit at Sri City near Chennai and is looking to meet the needs of hospitals in the area, he said. Mr. Nadiger said Flanders also has technology that could address India’s concerns and needs on single-use plastic.